Coimbatore residents form ‘Green Warrior’ group to raise awareness on source segregation of waste

February 29, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Volunteer residents and non-profit organisations, in collaboration with Coimbatore Corporation, have formed a ‘Green Warrior’ group to monitor the city’s participation in source segregation of waste every day.

Under the initiative, data on door-to-door waste collection categorised as dry, wet, and mixed will be shared with group members who will, in turn, regularly inspect waste collection in select wards and create awareness on the methods of source segregation.

Further, social media influencers, college students, NCC cadets and other volunteers are encouraged to join the group. “With more youngsters joining the group, we hope to spread digital awareness on source segregation. Instagram reels can be made on clean wards to foster healthy competition between people,” Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore convenor R. Raveendran said.

With this, the civic body aims at collaborating with various stakeholders who are aware of ground reality. “Resident volunteers will help us immediately attend to any waste collection and processing issue in the wards,” a sanitary officer said.