Coimbatore reports one death, 40 cases

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 40 new cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 55,630.
A 79-year-old man died of the disease, taking the district’s toll to 683. The district saw 54,556 recoveries and 391 were active cases. A total of 47 persons were discharged on Thursday.
Tiruppur reported 17 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 18,303. No deaths were reported. As many as 17,962 patients recovered and 117 were active cases. On Thursday, 17 patients were discharged.
In the Nilgiris, one person tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,341. The toll was 48 and 59 persons were undergoing treatment.
