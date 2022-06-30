Coimbatore reports 96 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said 50 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 693 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 9.6 % on Wednesday, when 85 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There were 75 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7 % on Wednesday, when 16 persons tested positive.