Coimbatore reports 90 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district on Friday reported 90 new COVID-19 cases. The Health Department said there were 756 active cases and 130 persons recovered from the disease on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.6% as of Thursday when 101 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Twenty-nine persons recovered from the disease and 144 are under treatment in the district on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.7% on Thursday when 23 new cases were reported.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.