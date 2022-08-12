Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 90 new COVID-19 cases. The Health Department said there were 756 active cases and 130 persons recovered from the disease on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.6% as of Thursday when 101 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Twenty-nine persons recovered from the disease and 144 are under treatment in the district on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.7% on Thursday when 23 new cases were reported.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2022 8:56:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-reports-90-new-covid-19-cases/article65762578.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY