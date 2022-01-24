Coimbatore reports 3,786 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 3,786 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 2,142 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 24,792 active cases. An 80-year-old man from the district died of COVID-19 on January 22, taking the toll to 2,546.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 28.1 % on Sunday when it reported 3,912 cases.

Tiruppur district on Monday reported 1,504 new cases. The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the district’s toll remained at 1,035. There were7,311 active cases and 784 patients recovered on Monday. The total positivity rate of Tiruppur district as per Sunday’s data was 27.7%

In the Nilgiris, 416 persons tested positive, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the district so far to 38,416. The toll stood at 223, while 2,150 people are undergoing treatment.