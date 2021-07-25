Coimbatore reports 169 new cases

A total of 169 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said the district had 2,133 active cases on Sunday and 254 persons recovered.

Four more persons died of the disease on Friday and Saturday, taking the toll to 2,158.

Tiruppur district reported 93 new cases. The district had 1,391 active cases and 151 persons recovered on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 54 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 30,246. The toll stood at 177 in the district on Sunday while 718 people are undergoing treatment.