Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 125 new cases

Coimbatore district reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

A total of 104 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,169 active cases on Sunday. One person died of COVID-19 on Saturday and the district’s toll increased to 2,437.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.5 % of Saturday when it reported 134 new cases of the disease.

Tiruppur district had 634 active cases of COVID-19 including the 48 new cases it reported on Sunday. As many as 73 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday.

The district’s toll increased to 986 after a woman died of the disease on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 1.3 % on Saturday.


