Coimbatore reports 1,113 new cases

The daily COVID-19 caseload breached the 1,100-mark for the first time on Friday with the reporting of 1,113 new cases, which took the overall tally to 78,410.

The Health Department reported the deaths of two youths undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, which took the overall toll to 722. The death of the two men aged 33 and 26 was attributed to acute respiratory distress syndrome and bilateral bronchopneumonia.

A total of 6,943 were active cases in the district. As many as 70,745 person recovered so far, of which 1,107 were discharged on Friday.

The district administration said on Friday that 682 beds were vacant in government hospitals, 791 beds were vacant in private hospitals and 1,159 beds were available at the seven COVID-19 care centres in the district. A total of 1,698 patients were under home isolation. As of Friday, the district had a stock of 2,270 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Tiruppur district saw its daily caseload crossing the 400-mark once again with the reporting of 423 new cases on Friday, taking the tally to 26,409.

The death of a 33-year-old woman took the toll to 239. The active cases exceeded the 3,000-mark as 3,032 patients were undergoing treatment. A total of 23,138 patients recovered so far, among which 268 were discharged on Friday.

Police sources said the branch of a public sector bank on Kumaran Road was closed for disinfection on Friday after one of the bank’s employees tested positive.

In the Nilgiris, 58 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 9,847. The toll stood at 51, and 418 people are under treatment.