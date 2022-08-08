Coimbatore reports 110 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 142 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 911 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.2% on Sunday when 122 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 27 new cases. The Health Department said that 33 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 151 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6% on Sunday when 20 persons tested positive.