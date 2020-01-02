Coimbatore Postal Department to conduct special camp

The Postal Department will conduct a special camp on January 4 at KNG Pudur to offer a host of postal services to consumers in that area.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore, Sudhir Gopal Jakhere, said consumers can open Sukanya Samriddhi accounts, apply for rural postal life insurance policies, or get Aadhaar cards. “This is the first camp of its kind in Coimbatore to help customers get postal services at their doorstep. They do not have to come to post offices for these services,” he said.

Any resident welfare association, non-governmental organisation, or institution that wants to conduct such camps in their locality can contact the Department. “We will provide the personnel and technical support,” he said.

Apart from these three products, camps can be organised to open accounts for postal customers too. “This is an outreach programme and we want to replicate it across the city,” Mr. Jakhere said.

Nearly 40 Sukanya Samriddhi certificates and 100 RPLI policies will be distributed on January 4.