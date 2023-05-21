HamberMenu
Coimbatore police register case against nine Twitter handles for fake post on ‘biriyani jihad’

May 21, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau

  The cybercrime police on Sunday registered a case against nine Twitter handles for sharing a fake post that said that biriyani mixed with drug was served to Hindus in Coimbatore.  The fake post, which bore the caption ‘biriyani jihad’ in Coimbatore, said the police found biriyani mixed with drugs served to Hindu customers and plain biriyani for the Muslims. The fake post further said the drugs have hormonal effects on sexual potency of persons and this jihad was for demographic change.  The cybercrime police registered a case against nine Twitter handles under Sections 505(1)(b) and 465 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 43 read with 66, 66D Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.  The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by P. Thamaraikannan, sub-inspector of police with the cybercrime police station, Coimbatore city, who happened to see the fake posts.    A team led by cybercrime inspector P.A. Arun has launched an investigation. 

