Coimbatore Management Association presents annual awards

February 25, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Businesses should look at technologies as tools to solve problems; the technologies themselves cannot become solutions, said M. Manickam, chairman of Sakthi Sugars.

Speaking on “The Role of Technology in Businesses” at the National Management Day programme organised by the Coimbatore Management Association (CMA), Mr. Manickam said the trend now was to talk about modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things, and Blockchain. These technologies were just tools that helped identify problems. It required human intervention to find solutions, he said.

CMA president R. Varadarajan said that the association had played a vital role in the development of the region by fostering excellence in professional management.

On the occasion, CMA - DJ Professional Corporate Leader of the Year Award was presented to Sendhil Parthasarathy, Executive Vice President and Director of Hirotec India; CMA - PSG GRD Management Faculty of the Year Award to P. Chitramani, Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education; CMA - ROOTS Entrepreneur of the year Award to V. Parthiban, Managing Director of Bull Machines, CMA - Mahendra Pumps SME Entrepreneur of the Year Award to K. Veluswami, CEO, Marks Engineering Works; CMA - GRG Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Sripriya Gowrisankar, Managing Director, Besten Pumps ( India ); CMA - QUADRA Start-up of the Year Award to T. P. Sivasankari, Managing Director of AR4TECH; CMA - SANDFITS Punniyavathi Ranganathan Business Sustainability Award to J. Anand, Managing Director, Jayem Automotives, and CMA - RVS Transform Tech Digital Transformation in Business Award to Ramesh Babu, Managing Director, Velan Valves India.