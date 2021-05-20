Coimbatore logs highest single day caseload

3,335 new cases reported in district

Coimbatore district reported 3,335 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single day caseload, on Thursday. The district had 28,363 active cases of the disease on Thursday while 2,148 persons recovered.

Coimbatore district’s death toll increased to 942 after the Health Department informed that 20 more persons died of COVID-19 in the last few days.

The district had 508 beds in different hospitals and 322 beds in Covid Care Centres vacant for patients as of Thursday evening.

For the third consecutive day, the daily COVID-19 caseload of Tiruppur district stayed above the 1,500-mark as 1,581 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 42,192 cases.

The Health Department reported five more deaths, which took the district’s toll to 290. A total of 9,038 patients were active cases in the district. Among the 32,864 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 so far, 627 were discharged on Thursday from various treatment centres.

Only 91 beds (two oxygen beds and 89 non-oxygen beds) were reported to be vacant for COVID-19 patients at government and private hospitals in the district. On the other hand, 731 out of 1,375 beds at Covid Care Centres were reported to be vacant as of Thursday.

Erode district reported 1,505 new cases, taking the tally to 38,614. While 783 persons were discharged, 8,904 continue to be under treatment. Six persons died, raising the death toll to 216.

Krishnagiri recorded 729 cases and five deaths. A total of 458 patients were discharged from treatment centres. The total number of cases in the district stood at 7,003 cases as of Thursday. A total of 25,714 cases were reported, so far, in Krishnagiri.

As many as 667 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 306 cases were reported in corporation limits.

As per bulletin, 11 deaths were reported in Salem, including deaths of three women patients.

In Namakkal, 381 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Two patients aged 37 and 75 died at private and government facilities.

Dharmapuri recorded 362 fresh cases and one death. 80 patients were discharged after treatment. The total number of cases in the district was 2,607. As of date, a total 14,727 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.

In the Nilgiris, 325 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 14,072. The number of deaths in the district increased from 64 to 66 on Thursday while 2,570 persons are undergoing treatment.