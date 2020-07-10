Coimbatore

Coimbatore dt. gets new SP

Namakkal district Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu will be the new Coimbatore district Superintendent of Police, according to the orders issued by the Home Department on Friday.

The outgoing Coimbatore SP Sujit Kumar will be posted as the Madurai district SP. In Coimbatore City Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) L. Balaji Saravanan and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) S. Selvakumar have been transferred. They will be replaced by G. Stalin, SP (Civil Supplies CID), Madurai, and K. Gunasekaran, ASP, Prohibition and Enforcement Wing, Tiruppur respectively.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City, V. Badri Narayanan has been transferred and posted as Kanniyakumari district SP. He will be replaced by K. Sureshkumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Against Women and Children, Salem. Mr. Selvakumar will replace Tiruppur Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) S. Prabhakaran.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2020 11:21:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-dt-gets-new-sp/article32046966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY