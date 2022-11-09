Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports five new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported five new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that nine persons recovered from the disease, and there were 54 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.9% on Tuesday when six persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported four new cases. The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease, and the district had 25 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.2 % on Tuesday when four persons tested positive.


