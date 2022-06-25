Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that 31 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 347 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.9 % on Friday, when 64 persons tested positive. 

Tiruppur district has reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were 37 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.6 % on Friday, when 10 persons tested positive.

Nilgiris district has reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were 36 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.7 % on Friday, when eight persons tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2022 7:40:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-district-reports-89-new-covid-19-cases/article65564600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY