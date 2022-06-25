Coimbatore district reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that 31 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 347 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.9 % on Friday, when 64 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district has reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were 37 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.6 % on Friday, when 10 persons tested positive.

Nilgiris district has reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were 36 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.7 % on Friday, when eight persons tested positive.