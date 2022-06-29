Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 85 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 55 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 647 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.6 % on Tuesday, when 70 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were 68 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.5 % on Tuesday, when 11 persons tested positive.


