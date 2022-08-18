Coimbatore district reports 83 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Health Department said that 103 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 635 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.7% on Wednesday when 96 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 27 new cases.

The Health Department said that 25 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 155 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.6% on Wednesday when 23 persons tested positive.