Coimbatore district reports 64 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 58 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 486 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.3% on Saturday, when 61 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 20 new cases. The Health Department said that 24 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 121 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.6% on Saturday, when 21 persons tested positive.