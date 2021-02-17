Coimbatore district reports 38 cases

Coimbatore district reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 55,278 cases.
The Health Department did not report any deaths, causing the district's death toll to remain at 679. The district saw 54,182 recoveries and 417 patients were active cases.
A total of 54 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.
Tiruppur district reported one death and 10 fresh cases, taking its case tally to 18,185.
The death of a 60-year-old man from the district who was undergoing treatment for the disease took the overall death toll to 223. As many as 17,853 patients have recovered and 109 were active cases. On Wednesday, 19 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.
In the Nilgiris, three people tested positive.
With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,288. The number of deaths in the district stood at 48 on Wednesday, while 43 people are undergoing treatment.
