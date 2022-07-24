Coimbatore district reports 179 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 179 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 168 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,232 active cases on the day. The district had a test positivity rate of 9.5 % on Saturday, when 178 persons tested positive.

Vaccination drive

A total of 50,557 persons received COVID-19 vaccines at the mega drive held in Coimbatore district on Sunday. While 31, 017 people received their booster dose, 18,604 took their second jab, said the Health Department. As many as 936 people received their first dose. Among the children in the 12 to 14 age group, 306 persons received their first dose and second doses of Corbevax. In the 15 to 18 age group, 565 persons received their first and second doses, the Department said.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 29 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 183 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 14.2% on Saturday, when 39 persons tested positive.