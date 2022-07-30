Coimbatore district reports 155 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Health Department said that 180 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,184 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 9.6 % on Friday, when 159 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 31 new cases. The Health Department said that 39 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 210 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.9 % on Friday, when 33 persons tested positive.