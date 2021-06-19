Coimbatore district reports 1,014 new cases, 17 deaths

A total of 1,014 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday. The district had 11,191 active cases of the disease.

The Health Department said that 1,451 persons recovered from the disease in the district on Saturday.

The district’s death toll increased to 1,871 after 17 more persons died in the last several days.

Tiruppur district reported its lowest daily caseload in 43 days on Saturday with 489 new cases, taking the overall tally to 78,243.

The Health Department reported four new deaths, taking the overall toll to 688. Following the recovery of 2,896 patients on Saturday, the active case tally came down to 6,506, which was the lowest in a month.

Palladam Municipal officials sealed seven outlets, including vehicle showrooms, private finance companies and garment stores that were functioning illegally despite the lockdown being in force on Saturday. Tiruppur Corporation officials levied a fine of ₹5,000 each on two private garment showrooms that operated in violation of the lockdown, sources said.

Erode district reported 933 new cases, taking the tally to 82,794. While 1,363 persons were discharged, 8,928 continue to be under treatment. Seven persons died, raising the death toll to 531.

As many as 533 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 416 cases were indigenous and 133 cases were reported in corporation limits. A total of 117 patients have returned from other districts like Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchi and Erode.

As per bulletin, 11 deaths were reported in Salem, including two women patients.

In Namakkal, 328 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. A 50-year-old woman died in the district.

In Krishnagiri, 178 indigenous cases were reported. Four deaths were reported, including two women patients.

A total of 122 cases were reported in Dharmapuri. A 50-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man died in the district.

In the Nilgiris, 140 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 26,983. The number of deaths in the district increased from 142 to 143 on Saturday while 2,157 persons are undergoing treatment.