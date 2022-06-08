Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 10 COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that five persons recovered from the disease and the district had 47 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.3 % on Tuesday when seven persons tested positive. Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were two active cases in the district.


