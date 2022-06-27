Coimbatore district records 94.63% pass in Class XI

Tiruppur district scores 92.17%

Coimbatore district recorded a pass percentage of 94.63% in the Class XI exams the results that was published on Monday. As many as 35,580 students appeared for the examination this year, in which 33,670 students passe. The pass percentage for boys and girls who wrote the exam in the district was 91.53 % and 97.36 % respectively. The district secured 5th rank in the State.

A Corporation School recorded 100% pass in the exam. The overall pass percentage of Corporation schools was 87.57 %. Out of 1,931 who wrote the exams in corporation school, 1,691 have cleared it.

In Tiruppur, a total of 26,152 students appeared for the exam, out of which 24,103 students passed, making the pass percentage of 92.17%. As many as 10,796 out of 12,272 boys, and 13,307 girls out of 13,880 passed the examination, making the pass percentage of boys and girls as 87.97 and 95.87 respectively. Tiruppur district secured 11th rank in the State.