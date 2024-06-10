The Coimbatore district Collectorate resumed its weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, after a hiatus of three months due to the Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 353 petitions were received of which 55 were related to housing assistance, 90 on land deeds, and seven petitions seeking employment opportunities.

During the meeting, members of the Hindusthan Makkal Sevai Iyakkam staged a protest, drawing attention to recent incidents of goat beheading, allegedly done to taunt BJP’s State president K. Annamalai, who contested the Lok Sabha elections in the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency.

In a separate petition, members of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam sought the installation of a statue of party founder Vijayakanth in Coimbatore.

The Coimbatore Corporation said that its grievances redress meeting, held every Tuesday, has been postponed.