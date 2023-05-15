HamberMenu
Coimbatore district cybercrime police recover ₹8.7 lakh lost by private firm employee in online fraud

May 15, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths attached to the cybercrime police station of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have recovered ₹ 8.7 lakh which a private firm employee lost in an online investment scam. According to the police, Ramkumar, a resident of Anamalai, lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police, stating that he lost ₹8,70,500 after he followed the steps instructed by an online investing platform. The cybercrime police took up the investigation and the bank account of the person who was involved in the fraudulent activity was frozen through the bank. The police recovered the money and handed it over to Ramkumar. People, who lose their money through online scams, have been advised to report such incidents immediately to the number 1930 or via www.cybercrime.gov.in.  Man held with methamphetamine The Kovilpalayam police on Monday arrested a youth with methamphetamine, a synthetic drug. The police said that S. Sreehari (21) of Ramanathapuram was arrested with 11 gm of the drug from a place near Kovilpalayam. He was remanded in judicial custody.

