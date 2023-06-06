HamberMenu
Coimbatore district cybercrime police recover ₹11.95 lakh lost in online scams

June 06, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime station of the Coimbatore District (Rural) recovered a total of ₹11.95 lakh lost by different people in online scams.

The district police said on Tuesday that the amount recovered from the bank accounts of fraudsters included ₹98,653 lost by Thudiyalur resident Selvakumar after he clicked a malicious link in a text message which asked him to update his banking know your customer (KYC) details.

Another complainant, Raju of Karumathampatti, lost ₹3.78 lakh after he happened to pay the money to a fake seller on an e-commerce website. Similarly, Sreelatha of Pannimdai lost ₹1.76 lakh from her bank account in an online transaction. Another complainant, Vimal Kumar of Kovilpalayam, was cheated of ₹1.43 lakh by a fake seller on an e-commerce website, the district police said.

People who lose their money through online scams have been advised to report such incidents immediately to the number 1930 or via www.cybercrime.gov.in.

