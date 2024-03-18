GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore district administration conducts voter registration camps at homeless shelters

March 18, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Special voter registration camps held at homeless shelters in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Special voter registration camps held at homeless shelters in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On Sunday, the Coimbatore district administration organised a dedicated voter registration drive at five government-sponsored facilities, garnering 137 applications from individuals aged 60 and above.

These facilities, located in Kempatty Colony, KNG Pudur, Poosaripalayam, Pollachi, and Kinathukaduvu, initiated the request for the drive, prompted by the desire of their residents, including senior citizens, terminally ill individuals, and those with disabilities, to participate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ganeshan, a representative of the homes, said, “Many residents at these facilities lacked voter registration due to their transient living situations. However, with a significant number expressing interest in voting this year, we reached out to the district administration.”

In line with the Election Commission of India’s directives, applications submitted for a voter ID on or before March 17, ten days prior to the nomination deadline, will be processed, ensuring receipt of cards before the polling day on April 19 in Tamil Nadu. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said, “With the deadline being March 17, all requests were accommodated through special registration camps. Moreover, given the provision this year, allowing individuals with disabilities exceeding 40% to vote from home, arrangements will be made to facilitate this process.

Further, Mr. Ganeshan said all the residents, who registered for the voter ID, would be opting to cast their votes from home.

