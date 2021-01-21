Coimbatore dist. reports 59 new cases, one death

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 59 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 528 patients from the district were undergoing treatment different in hospitals on Thursday.

According to the Department, a 72-year-old male from Coimbatore district died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, taking the district’s death toll to 665.

On Thursday, 60 persons from the district recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals.

In the Nilgiris, six people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,135. The number of deaths in the district stood at 47 on Tuesday while 56 people are undergoing treatment.

Tiruppur district reported 32 fresh cases, taking its tally to 17,639 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district, according to the Health Department. As many as 17,239 patients have recovered and 180 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 220 deaths overall. On Thursday, 38 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

A total of 393 frontline workers in Tiruppur district took the COVID-19 vaccines, taking the overall tally of those vaccinated to 1,889.

The Health Department said that 60 frontline workers were vaccinated at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, 56 were vaccinated at Udumalpet Government Hospital, 38 at Dharapuram Government Hospital and 239 frontline workers at Perumanallur Primary Health Centre on Thursday.