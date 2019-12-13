Coimbatore develops smart pumps

Coimbatore pumpset manufacturers can now look at producing smart pumps that will give better efficiency.

The Scientific and Industrial Testing and Research Centre (Si Tarc) had developed a smart pump at a total cost of ₹ 8.4 crore. The Union Government gave about 80 % of the project cost as subsidy. A.R. Sihag, Secretary of the Department of Heavy Industries, and Sukriti Likhi, Joint Secretary of Department of Heavy Industries, launched the pump here on Thursday and inaugurated a Centre of Excellence for Smart Pumps.

The Si’Tarc had developed PMC motor that is used in the smart pump that gives 6 % to 7 % better efficiency, according to V. Krishna Kumar, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association and K.V. Karthik, chairman of Smart Pump project.

Mr. Sihag and Ms. Likhi said standardisation and testing are going to be the thrust areas in the coming years and the industry should look at providing its inputs and services for this. The government will consider supporting second phase of the smart pump project, if the industry comes out with a good proposal. It is also open to supporting Coimbatore as develop testing facilities for e-mobility components. Such facilities are now available in three cities in the country.

Mr. Krishna Kumar said the industry here plans to draft a proposal for the second phase of the smart pump project. Availability of magnet used in the PMC motor is imported now. It can be developed so that domestic industries get it at lower price. Further, the PMC motor developed now is for submersible pumps. If it is developed for surface products, it can be used for e-mobility too. This can also be the next project, he said. The smart pump technology will be made available to the pumpset manufacturers and the Centre of Excellence will be used to guide the members of the Association and Si’ Tarc in producing the smart pumps, he added.