Coimbatore crosses 7,000 mark, death toll touches 140

Coimbatore district crossed 7,000 mark in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases reported so far with the addition of 324 cases on Tuesday. The Health Department said eight persons died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 140 in the district.

Salem reported the death of three patients, aged 61, 58 and 65. Four deaths were reported in Tiruppur including a conservancy worker employed in Zone-I of Tiruppur Corporation. The 47-year-old worker was also suffering from epilepsy and systemic hypertension, sources said.

Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said he was the first conservancy worker in the civic body to die of COVID-19. The process for providing an ex-gratia of ₹ 25 lakh to his family was on. Of the nearly 1,500 conservancy workers in the 60 wards of the Corporation, two contracted the disease so far. The other person returned to work upon recovery, he said.

CITU district secretary K. Rangaraaj said the government should also provide employment to one of the family members of the deceased.

Two persons aged 42 and 50 died in Krishnagiri, taking the toll in the district so far to 23.

Coimbatore’s fresh positive cases on Tuesday took the district’s tally to 7,296. Some of the areas that reported the new cases were Kuniyamuthur, Ganapathy, Selvapuram, Rathinapuri, Ukkadam, Peelamedu, Ramanathapuram, Vilankurichi road, Ayyannan Street, Singanallur, M.N.G. Street, Madukkarai, Podanur, Chinnavedampatti, Ammankulam, Karumbukadai and Kovaipudur.

Salem district reported 206 cases, of which 205 were indigenous including 136 in the Salem Corporation limits. One patient returned from Bengaluru. Seven staff including two nurses at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital were among those who tested positive.

In Namakkal, 10 persons tested postive, of whom four had returned from Erode, Coimbatore and Chennai.

Erode district saw 17 cases, taking the district’s tally to 1,115. Nineteen persons were discharged and 389 were under treatment.

The Nilgiris district reported five cases. The district’s tally so far is 969, and it had 115 active cases.

Tiruppur reported 37 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 1,233.

After five persons tested positive at Muriyandampalayam village panchayat in Avinashi Panchayat Union, panchayat president P. Ravikumar announced that nearly 300 families in the panchayat limits would be under self-quarantine for 10 days from Wednesday. The residents decided on it to prevent a further spread of the disease, he said.

Krishnagiri recorded 43 cases, taking the total number to 1,523. There were 452 active cases in the district.

In Dharmapuri, 11 persons tested positive and the total number of cases increased to 906. The district had 139 being active cases.