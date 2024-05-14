GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Coimbatore court extends ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s judicial remand till May 28

Published - May 14, 2024 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth judicial magistrate court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of YouTuber A. Shankar aka ‘Savukku’ Shankar till May 28 in a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks against police personnel.

The cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, produced Mr. Shankar before the court on Tuesday evening, after interrogating him in custody for one day. The court had granted the custody of the YouTuber to the cybercrime police on Monday.

After the court extended Mr. Shankar’s judicial remand for a fortnight, he wad lodged again in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.