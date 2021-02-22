Coimbatore Corporation turns to local manufacturerto complete multilevel car parking project

The plan to procure machinery from a Chinese manufacturer failed due to various reasons

After having waited for long for a Chinese manufacturer to supply machinery for the multilevel car parking (MLCP) project that it was executing on D.B. Road in the city, the Coimbatore Corporation had turned to an Indian manufacturer.

According to sources, the company is based out of Coimbatore. The search for an alternative to the Chinese company led the Corporation to Sieger Parking in Arasur. The civic body had to go in for an alternative because of the delay in shipping machinery during the COVID-19 pandemic and India imposing restriction on China in the wake of stand-off at border.

Sieger Parking had started work at the project site. It would soon be installing machinery to park 324 cars on four floors using a completely in-built solution.

Sieger Parking’s senior manager (Sales), Suresh Jayaprakash said the company supplied Corporation with its automated comb cart parking system, where machinery would lift and move cars to vacant parking lots on any of the four floors.

It would also supply parking management solution to the Corporation to ensure a completely automated system.

There would be no need for human intervention, he added.

The company that had installed similar parking system at a hospital and textile showroom on Cross Cut and was engaged in installing another at a hospital on Mettupalayam Road had also completed the first phase of its work for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Mr. Jayaprakash said the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had contracted the company for a system to park 574 cars. And, it had completed phase-I of the project to park 102 cars. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the phase-I in October last year.

The Coimbatore Corporation sources said that with most of the civil works done and the company in the process of completing the machinery installation soon, the civic body hoped to throw open the facility to public by March-end.

The Corporation had taken up the MLCP project at ₹ 40.78 crore.