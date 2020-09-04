Coimbatore Corporation to engage 1,500 persons to intensify door-to-door survey

Coimbatore Corporation was in the process of engaging 1,500 persons to intensify door-to-door survey across the 100 wards, Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said here on Friday.

Though the Corporation had been carrying out the exercise for sometime now, it wanted to intensify and streamline the operation. As a part of streamlining the operation, it had decided to engage 1,500 persons so that it covered all the 100 wards.

Mr. Pandian said he had delegated the powers to the five zonal assistant commissioners to engage on contract the required manpower and decide on the ground-level operation to ensure continuity in the exercise.

“I did so to ensure that the door-to-door survey is done properly as the five assistant commissioners have been here for sometime and a part of the COVID-19 containment operation.”

The assistant commissioners would earmark a few streets to each of the 1,500 workers. And, the workers, armed with infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter would cover every house in their assigned area.

The Corporation had started the exercise in West Zone a few days ago and in East Zone on Friday. In another two or three days, it would be able to cover the other three zones. The Corporation would pay ₹ 500 a day to the surveyors.

In addition to the thermometer and pulse oximeter, the surveyors would carry a form to enter the name, phone number, address and health condition of every person in every household they covered. And, if they noticed high temperature or low oxygen count, they would convey the information to the sanitary officer concerned.

The objective behind intensifying the door-to-door survey was to ensure that no person with COVID-19, symptomatic or otherwise, was outside the Corporation’s radar.

He also said the Corporation had formed ward-level teams led by assistant/junior engineers to ensure fool-proof contact tracing. This was in response to the suggestion Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani had made a few days ago in a review meeting, he added.