Coimbatore Corporation to collect up to 100 kg waste from bulk waste generators

February 07, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has decided to permit bulk waste generators (BWGs) in the city to dispose of biodegradable waste through conservancy workers.

A senior civic body official informed The Hindu on Wednesday that, however, the existing condition of handing over less than 100 kg of waste remains unchanged.

According to the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016, any establishment, including hotels, restaurants, apartments, schools, or government and private entities, that generates more than 100 kg of wet waste per day falls under the BWG category.

These regulations mandate that each BWG must process the biodegradable waste it produces to generate bio-gas or vermi compost.

“BWGs have been dumping waste around the city. To prevent that, we have decided to collect the waste ourselves until a permanent solution is found,” the official said. The waste collected will be sent to several micro composting centres in the city, which process biodegradable waste generated by households.

This decision comes in the wake of allegations against a prominent food outlet located on Pollachi Road in Sundarapuram, accusing it of disposing off biodegradable waste with conservancy workers on Wednesday.

The outlet is one of the 526 Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) operating within the city.