Coimbatore Corporation to buy customised vehicles for source segregation of waste

The Coimbatore Corporation has planned to procure 200 customised mini trucks for garbage collection across the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said that the trucks will be purchased in two phases. In the first phase, the civic body has already placed the purchase orders to procure 105 mini trucks and is expected to be delivered soon.

In phase two, 95 more mini trucks will be procured for the purpose of garbage collection and transport. The Commissioner also said that all the mini trucks would be customised based on the corporation requirements.

“Every truck will be partitioned into three in order to segregate the domestic garbage collected door-to-door, at the source itself as biodegradable, non-biodegradable and plastic waste,” added Mr. Prathap.

The source segregated domestic garbage will be transported using the mini trucks to the micro composting centres across the city. The Commissioner said that out of the 36 micro composting centres in the city, some of them are defunct due to man power shortage and problems in the machineries.

The civic body is taking initiatives to operate all the composting centres in their full capacity and also looking for the participation of non-governmental organisations in revamping the centres, he added.

The corporation also plans to get 20 trucks on a rental basis to use at the places where there is high population density. Nearly 380 vehicles owned by the corporation and 45 rental vehicles are already in use for garbage collection and transportation of waste across all the five zones in the city.