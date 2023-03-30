HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation to acquire 2-tonne bins to be placed in commercial areas

As overflowing garbage bins continue to be a common sight in the city, the civic body will acquire 10 bins from TANSI on a trial basis

March 30, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar checking a model of the 2-tonne bin on the Corporation office premises.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar checking a model of the 2-tonne bin on the Corporation office premises. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As overflowing garbage bins continue to be a common sight across the city, the Corporation is planning to acquire 10 two-tonne bins to be placed in commercial areas, according to an official.

Ten bins, each costing roughly ₹1.13 lakh, were to be acquired from Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Limited (TANSI) on a trial basis. More bins would be ordered based on necessity, the official added.

“People also need to understand that waste must be disposed of in the bins and not be strewn willy nilly, especially besides water bodies. We are raising awareness ward-wise among locals regarding this. Further, fines have been levied against lorry drivers and residents if found throwing waste in undesignated areas,” another senior official said.

“We have identified 441 bulk waste generators so far. Measures to trace more bulk waste generating areas, those dumping debris in unauthorised areas, frequent defaulters and hotspots for illegal disposal, through welfare associations, is under way and will be mapped soon,” the official added.

The new bins were inspected by Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar on the Corporation office premises recently.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.