Coimbatore Corporation swimming pool witnesses surge in visitors amid heat wave

March 23, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation-owned swimming pool in R.S. Puram has become a popular destination for local people seeking relief from the rising temperature in the city.

Manager of the pool Anthony Louis reported a significant increase in footfall, with over 400 visitors recorded between February 15 and March 20 this year, compared to 283 during the same period last year. “Families, young adults, and children can be seen at the pool on most mornings, especially during the weekends,” he said.

Reopened in 2020, the pool spans dimensions of 4.5 feet in depth, 23 metres in width, and 80 metres in length.

Sharath Kesavan, a frequent visitor to the swimming pool, expressed his relief at having such a facility available during the sweltering heat. “With the temperatures rising every day, it’s a blessing to have a place like this where we can relax and have some fun in the water. It’s not just about cooling off; it’s also about staying active and healthy,” he remarked.

Local authorities have responded to the increased demand by implementing safety measures such as presence of more lifeguards, enhanced sanitation protocols, and strict adherence to capacity limits. The 2024-2025 budget allocates ₹15 lakh for pool maintenance and expenses.

A senior Corporation official said, “The allocated funds will be utilised for hiring additional lifeguards and maintaining the pool, particularly during the high-traffic summer season. Additionally, extra maintenance is necessary during the winter when the pool remains dormant.”

Further, the summer swimming classes have seen a surge in enrolment, from 40 to 60 students, indicating growing interest in structured aquatic activities. Mr. Louis anticipates further growth in enrolment by May.

Despite being allotted an exclusive hour of pool time from 8.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., women remain limited in number and express the need for improved and extended slots. “One hour at the beginning of office hours is insufficient. We should be allocated better time slots,” remarked R. Gomathi, a regular pool visitor. However, the civic body asserts that due to the low turnout of women visitors, there are currently no plans to extend the timings.

Regarding access, entry fees range from ₹25 for children under seven to ₹50 for adults, covering an hour of pool time, including shower and changing facilities. Additionally, parking fees are set at ₹10 for two-wheelers and ₹20 for four-wheelers, ensuring accessibility for all visitors.