Coimbatore Corporation removes encroachment, takes possession of reserved site

The site, measuring 17 cent, is worth ₹ 3.75 crore

Town Planning wing officials from Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday removed encroachments and took possession of a reserved site worth ₹ 3.75 crore.

A team led by Assistant Town Planning Officer, Central Zone, A. Babu took possession of the reserved site measuring 17 cent at Balaji Nagar (Ward 53) in Avarampalayam.

Mr. Babu said a resident who had built compound wall and erected temporary structures to house an animal farm was rearing cattle, poultry and dogs. He was in illegal possession of the land for the last 10 years.

There was a legal dispute regarding the illegal possession. The case had reached the Supreme Court in 2010 and in 2019 the apex court had ruled in the civic body’s favour. Even thereafter, there was no action from the Corporation other than issuing two notices.

After learning about the encroachment, recalling the files to study the Court verdict and taking a legal opinion, the Town Planning wing went ahead with the eviction drive, Mr. Babu said.

The Corporation with the support of personnel from the Race Court police station went to the site, demolished the compound wall and temporary structures to take possession of the land. The person who had illegally occupied the land moved out the animals, Mr. Babu said.

The engineering wing had drawn a plan to develop the site into a park and very soon the Corporation would start work, he added.