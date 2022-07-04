Coimbatore Corporation prioritises water supply issues in the city

The Coimbatore Corporation has planned to work on a priority basis to increase the frequency of water supply, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap here on Monday.

After a review meeting with the ward councillors in the central zone, Mr. Prathap said that on an average the frequency of water supply in many areas across the city has been increased from 14 to seven days.

Only a few wards in the east zone are yet to receive the weekly water supply and arrangements would be made soon to improve supply, he added.

The Corporation has written to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to provide uninterrupted power supply to a pumping station that caters to Kurichi, in order to prevent reverse flow of water in case of power shutdown.

Frequent testing of water samples in all the 100 wards to find contaminations and total dissolved salts content would be done every month, he added. The Corporation has accelerated patch works on damaged roads and desilting drains to prevent waterlogging during heavy rain.

The Commissioner has recommended the police to file an FIR against a company that damaged a water pipeline while digging the road for laying cables. He also warned that without approval from the Corporation and the Police, no one should dig pits on roads.

Professional Tax

The Commissioner also said that starting July 1, the Corporation has started implementing the new property tax regime. The Corporation had also begun the long-pending professional tax collection and in the past one month it had collected ₹ 4 crore, he added.