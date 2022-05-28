Coimbatore Corporation officials seize over 900 kg banned plastic items

Officials from the Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday seized over 900 kg of banned single-use plastics following surprise checks across the city and slapped a fine of over ₹1.5 lakh on various commercial establishments.

The checks were conducted in all the five zones of the Corporation, following which plastic items such as carry bags and cups weighing around 953.7 kg were seized. A total fine of ₹1,53,400 was imposed on the shops following the seizure, the officials said.

The maximum seizure of banned plastic goods were from the north zone, wherein the officials seized around 470 kg from 37 shops and issued a notice to one of the shops. These shops were levied a total fine of ₹32,000.

This was followed by the West Zone with 204.6 kg of seized goods and a fine of ₹40,700. Around 142.7 kg of single-use plastics were seized in the East Zone, for which ₹34,500 was the fine amount collected and the Central Zone saw the seizure of 82.75 kg of plastics and ₹28,600 as fine was levied. The South Zone saw the least quantity of seized plastic goods with 53.65 kg, for which a fine of ₹17,600 was levied on the shops, the officials said.