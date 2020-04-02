Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation launches door-to-door sale of vegetables

A resident buying vegetables from the mobile outlet launched by the Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Move aimed at preventing people from crowding markets

Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday launched the door-to-door sale of the vegetables with Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani flagging off 25 vehicles at the Corporation main office in Town Hall.

A release said the corporation would deploy five vehicles each a zone. The vehicles would have a farmer selling vegetables in packets worth ₹100 with each packet containing a kg tomato, onion half-a-kg, green chilli 150g, a coconut, brinjal 250g, ladies finger 250g, snake gourd 300g, ridged gourd half-a-kg, drumstick 250g and curry leaves.

The release said the Corporation launching the door-to-door sale of vegetables was to prevent people from crowding markets and their venturing out.

Sources in the Agriculture Marketing Department said on the first day of the initiative, the department had despatched around 1,300 packets.

Depending on patronage, the department and corporation would take a call on increasing or decreasing the number of packets.

Collector K. Rajamani, MLAs and senior corporation officials were present when Mr. Velumani flagged off the vehicles.

