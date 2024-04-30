GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation installs water tanks at 100 places in the city

April 30, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
People consuming water from a tank installed by the Coimbatore Corporation at Singanallur bus stand in the city.

A total of 100 water tanks have been placed across the five zones of the Coimbatore Corporation to provide free water to public. Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhkaran said that the water tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres each have been installed in places of public congregation. In addition, the Corporation would be installing tents on roadsides with drinking water and seating arrangements for the public to relax. The district administration has already issued an advisory exhorting people not to venture out between noon and 3 p.m. due to heatwave conditions.

