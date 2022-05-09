Coimbatore Corporation inks MoU with Bannari Amman Institute

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Coimbatore Corporation and Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in the presence of Ministers and officials in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

To enhance e-governance operations, Coimbatore Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam.

The major objective of the MoU is to design and implement a software platform to monitor service delivery and project management, establish a software platform to share information with citizens for transparency and participatory governance. Also, the MoU envisages designing a platform for citizens to give feedback about government services using modern technologies like QR Code and mobile app and redressal mechanism. A star rating system will be developed for the services rendered by the Corporation based on the citizen’s feedback. The officials of the Corporation will be trained to use the services.

At a function held in Coimbatore on Sunday, K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, V. Senthil Balaji, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, Rajagopal Sunkara, Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation, S.V. Balasubramaniam, Chairman of the institute, and C. Palanisamy, Principal, were present when the MoU was signed.