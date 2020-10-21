‘Coimbatore Corporation had little to show to NGT committee on progress in waste management’

Officials told to speed up the construction of micro compost centres

The State Level Monitoring Committee of National Green Tribunal for Solid Waste Management in Tamil Nadu has asked the Coimbatore Corporation to speed up the steps it had promised to take to decentralise solid waste management.

Committee Chairman Justice (retd.) P. Jyothimani briefly reviewed on Tuesday the progress the Corporation had made since the last meeting in January this year. After taking stock of the current situation, he told the Corporation officials to speed up the construction of micro compost centres and widen the coverage of door-to-door collection of segregated waste.

He cautioned the Corporation officials that he would not be lenient on the issue at the next meeting of the committee, sources privy to the development said.

The sources further said that since the last meeting, the Corporation had very little to show in terms of progress, partly due to COVID-19 pandemic control work. But even otherwise, the Corporation that could have completed the micro compost centres work did not show progress on that front too.

The Corporation could have easily extended the door-to-door collection of segregated waste to all the 100 wards as the COVID-19 lockdown provided an excellent opportunity for the civic body, they said.

Collecting waste that was not segregated led to open dumping at the Vellalore yard. Expressing concern over this, the Chairman told the Corporation that this practice should be stopped, the sources said.