GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation drafts multi-level waste management plan

The Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore will focus on five wards in partnership with Sahodaya, an association representing 170 private schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education, to conduct awareness initiatives targeting students

February 20, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A meeting was chaired by Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Monday to discuss a plan for solid waste management in the city.

A meeting was chaired by Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Monday to discuss a plan for solid waste management in the city. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Coimbatore Corporation and the district administration convened a meeting on Monday to tackle the escalating issue of open dumping and inadequate waste management in the city. Together, they have formulated a draft plan in collaboration with various stakeholders.

The strategy entails the involvement of multiple entities including resident welfare associations, non-profit organisations, private companies, local residents, college students, Corporation officials, and volunteers. While the implementation plan is still pending, authorities have directed the parties concerned to initiate awareness campaigns in specific wards across all zones.

For example, the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) will focus on five wards in partnership with Sahodaya, an association representing 170 private schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education, to conduct awareness initiatives targeting students.

RAAC also plans to engage all Corporation and government schools within the city to educate students from Class V to X about source segregation and proper waste disposal methods. RAAC president Ravindran said, “The plan includes implementation of activities such as waste segregation card game to educate children about sorting waste into different colour bins.”

Another initiative involves students bringing dry waste from their homes on designated days, which will be weighed, and students will receive prizes like books and pens to emphasise the value of waste and the potential of selling it to scrap dealers.

Further, a partnership with a paper manufacturing company has been proposed for the conversion of garden waste into briquettes with a calorific value exceeding 4,000. Tie-ups with fibre manufacturers and scrap vendors for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottle upcycling has also been planned.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, ”Around 200 supervisors will be hired through contractors to oversee waste collection vehicles and ensure proper waste segregation at source. In addition, 25 sanitation inspectors will be designated as sector officers to supervise each sector daily.”

The plan also includes the installation of GPS systems in all waste collection vehicles to track whether they are collecting waste as per the route chart designed by the civic body.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / waste / waste management / urban solid waste / waste management and pollution control

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.