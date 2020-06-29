Coimbatore Corpn. tightens entry into its offices

Bringing home its fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the city, the Coimbatore Corporation on Monday tightened the entry and exit of visitors into its main office in Town Hall and the five zonal offices.

Visitors to the main office were allowed to enter and exit the campus only through Gate 3.

They were asked to furnish their name, number and purpose of visit and were scanned for body temperature.

They were allowed to proceed further only after sanitising hands. The Corporation had erected barricades and installed IR thermometers for the purpose.

Sources familiar with the development said the health wing officials were sanitising all the rooms and halls in the Town Hall office thrice a day. The Corporation Commissioner had shifted his room to what was earlier reserved for Coimbatore Mayor.

The Corporation has locked Gate 1 at the Town Hall office to control the movement of people. And, as per instruction, the civic body would not permit people with high body temperature or showing symptoms of fever to proceed further.

The civic body has also planned to shift the payment collection centre attached to the Town Planning wing to a room on the ground floor, near the screening centre. This was because majority of the visitors were to the wing to pay fee for building plan approval, the sources added.