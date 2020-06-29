Coimbatore Corpn. tightens entry into its offices

Bringing home its fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the city, the Coimbatore Corporation on Monday tightened the entry and exit of visitors into its main office in Town Hall and the five zonal offices.
Visitors to the main office were allowed to enter and exit the campus only through Gate 3.
They were asked to furnish their name, number and purpose of visit and were scanned for body temperature.
They were allowed to proceed further only after sanitising hands. The Corporation had erected barricades and installed IR thermometers for the purpose.
Sources familiar with the development said the health wing officials were sanitising all the rooms and halls in the Town Hall office thrice a day. The Corporation Commissioner had shifted his room to what was earlier reserved for Coimbatore Mayor.
The Corporation has locked Gate 1 at the Town Hall office to control the movement of people. And, as per instruction, the civic body would not permit people with high body temperature or showing symptoms of fever to proceed further.
The civic body has also planned to shift the payment collection centre attached to the Town Planning wing to a room on the ground floor, near the screening centre. This was because majority of the visitors were to the wing to pay fee for building plan approval, the sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath