Coimbatore Corpn. issues notice to private company after five workers turn dengue positive

Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday issued notice to a private company at Kurichi here after five workers tested positive for dengue. All the five workers were from Nepal.

Sources in the civic body said that it issued the notice after their test results showed they were dengue positive. The Corporation had lifted their samples on December 30, 2021 and got the result on January 1, 2022. Consequent upon the test result, the Corporation issued notice to the company in Kurichi, Ward 99 and deployed its workers to clean and fog the area.

Health workers were also checking on fever cases in the company’s neighbourhood, the sources added.