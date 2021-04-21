Coimbatore Corpn. closes parks, bus stands

Will ramp up testing and monitoring of quarantine areas

The Coimbatore Corporation shut the VOC Park, Gandhi Park and other parks in the city, in keeping with the State Government’s recent restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19, according to a release from the civic body.

The Corporation’s bus stands would remain closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., owing to the night curfew. Ambulance and other vehicles of the healthcare sector would be allowed to operate during this time.

During the total lockdown on Sundays, meat stalls, fish markets, vegetable shops, malls, cinemas, and shopping complexes would not be allowed to function. Restaurants and other eateries can function from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., noon to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to provide only parcel service.

As per the Government’s directive, the Corporation would allow food delivery companies to function.

Only 100 persons would be allowed at weddings and 50 at funerals on all days, and the Corporation’s field officers would monitor such events to check for violations.

Officials would monitor quarantined areas and try to intensify testing to identify COVID-19 positive persons. Assistant Commissioners and Sanitary Officers have been asked to rope in students of laboratory technology and nursing to increase the collection of samples.

The release also said that Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian had asked the City Health Officer to resume mobile units for collection of samples, increase testing and check on people who were in home quarantine.

The Corporation was also conducting fever clinics, the release said, adding that there would be a minimum of 20 clinics in each of the five zones.